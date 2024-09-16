ACS Wins Prestigious Konica Minolta Best Practice Service Gold Award

- Advertisement -

Almoayyed Commercial Services (ACS), a leading business automation solutions provider and a division of the Almoayyed International Group, has been honoured with the Konica Minolta Best Practice Service Gold Award. The award was presented by Mr. Osamu Miyauchi, Managing Director & CEO of Konica Minolta Business Solutions ME, and Mr. Fuzio Ymayo Filho, Regional Manager of Konica Minolta ME, to Mr. Mohammed Farouk Almoayyed, Chairman of Almoayyed International Group. Mr. Abhijit Mangle, General Manager of ACS, attended the ceremony.

This prestigious accolade underscores ACS’ commitment to excellence in service delivery. Adhering to industry best practices drive efficiency and profitability in Konica Minolta’s service business. The award also highlights ACS’ role in supporting digital transformation initiatives.

ACS has developed a proprietary software that seamlessly integrates with Konica Minolta’s Print Management Solutions. This innovative tool enhances the management of print environments, offering proactive servicing of multifunction printers (MFPs) installed within customer networks. The system allows ACS to remotely monitor consumable needs, collect meter readings, and address error codes. Additionally, it provides customizable reports and analyses tailored to individual customer requirements.

Mr. Mohammed Farouk Almoayyed expressed his pride in receiving the award, stating, “Receiving the Konica Minolta Best Practice Service Gold Award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in delivering world-class services. This recognition not only reflects the dedication of our team but also strengthens our commitment to setting new industry standards and exceeding our customers’ expectations. We are proud to partner with Konica Minolta and look forward to continuing this journey of success and growth.”

The award marks a significant milestone for ACS and reinforces its position as a leader in business automation and service excellence.