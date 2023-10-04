Action Labs brought Bahrain’s best culinary talent to Abu Dhabi for a culinary event

- Advertisement -

Action Labs Agency has announced the addition of Chef Tala Bashmi to the esteemed “Exceptional Chef’s” collection by Abu Dhabi Culinary, a part of Abu Dhabi Tourism. This first ever collaboration between Chef Tala Bashmi and Michelin-starred restaurant Hakkasan is a mark of what Bahrain has to offer on the global stage.

The Exceptional Chef Series showcases some of the top global culinary talents. The series highlights the world’s best names in the culinary industry. Chef Tala Bashmi, who is recognized as MENA’s World’s 50 Best Female Chef, will be a shining presence at Abu Dhabi’s Exceptional Chef Series; through the collaboration brought about by Action Labs.

Chef Tala Bashmi, who represents Fusions Restaurant, ranked third in the Middle East and North Africa with The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Known as The Voice of Modern Bahraini Cuisine, Chef Tala Bashmi skillfully combines Bahraini culinary heritage with the Michelin-starred Hakkasan’s Cantonese artistry.

Quote from Action Labs CEO, Shaikha Alseddiqi

I am proud as a female Bahraini entrepreneur to be able to support other Bahraini pioneers and promote them on a global stage. This collaboration is a testament to the talent we have here at home which as the GCC undergoes a shape change, we are seeing more eyes turn to see what Bahrain has to offer.

To experience an extraordinary dining event, join Chef Tala Bashmi for an exclusive four-hands dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, located in the Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental, on September 30th. Reserve your spot now for this unforgettable culinary experience.