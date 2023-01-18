Add ChatGPT- AI to your WhatsApp.

- Advertisement -

Do you find ChatGPT and how it functions to be impressive? And are willing to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp? Well, you’re at the correct spot now. Let’s look at how to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp in this article.

ChatGPT, a brand-new AI chatbot, can write essays and respond to questions. ChatGPT has gained a lot of traction since OpenAI made it available last month. It is the most current development in the field of generative AI, which has attracted investment worth billions of dollars from the IT industry. Create a WhatsApp bot by accessing the WhatsApp Business API to connect ChatGPT with WhatsApp. After that, create an OpenAI API and connect it to your WhatsApp bot to complete the Chat GPT WhatsApp connection. A deity in a box, that is.

OpenAI developed ChatGPT, a prototype artificial intelligence chatbot that focuses on dialogue. The chatbot is a significant language model that has undergone supervised and reinforcement learning techniques for improvement. It is based on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 model, an improved version of GPT-3. People began to like ChatGPT because, in contrast to other chatbots, it produces astonishingly comprehensive written language that is human-like. As a result, many people want to connect ChatGPT with WhatsApp.

Despite not having a direct connection, there are two ways to combine ChatGPT with WhatsApp:

Create a WhatsApp bot and connect it to ChatGPT By setting your WhatsApp number using a Python script and launching ChatGPT at the same time

Way 1: Create a WhatsApp Bot and Connect it to ChatGPT

Build A WhatsApp Bot

Register WhatsApp Business API > Create a flow for the chat > Utilize a chat builder > Test your chatbot > Put the API chatbot on your phone.

Get OpenAI API

Create an OpenAI account > Go to the API key page > Create a new secret key

Use OpenAI API to Connect it to Your WhatsApp Bot

Now, you must use the OpenAI API to connect to ChatGPT WhatsApp Bot to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp. However, this must be done at your own risk as there are chances of Whatsapp blocking you if it finds that the integration is not genuine.

Hence by using WhatsApp API, the ChatGPT sends responses to Whatsapp users to the queries that they ask the bot. This is how you can get a ChatGPT WhatsApp bot.

Way 2: By Setting Your WhatsApp Number Using a Python Script and Launching ChatGPT at the Same Time

To integrate ChatGPT on WhatsApp Download the code from GitHub > Download zip file > Execute server.py in the terminal > Type ls and hit enter > Type “python server.py” and hit enter > Verification > ChatGPT will be integrated into your WhatsApp account.

This method was developed by a researcher Daniel, who created a python script and you can very easily configure your WhatsApp number by using the go language library for how to use ChatGPT in WhatsApp.

Step 1: Download the code from GitHub by clicking on the download button.

Step 2: Click “download zip” and your file will be downloaded.

Step 3: Now, execute the “Whatsapp-gpt-main” file in the terminal.

Step 4: Now, execute the “server.py” file in the terminal.

Step 5: Enter “ls” and hit enter.

Step 6: Then enter “python server.py”.

Step 7: Now your phone number is automatically configured to the OpenAI chat page.

Step 8: Click on the “Verify I am a human” box.

Step 9: Now, go to your WhatsApp account and you will find OpenAI ChatGPT.

Step 10: You may try asking questions to the bot and it will respond to you this is how you get ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

By following these steps, you can integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp.