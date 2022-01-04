AFFORDABLE MESH WIFI System! – TP-Link Deco X20 Review

Listen to this article now

- Advertisement -

TP-Link Deco X20 Mesh Wi-Fi system is one of the best Home Wi-Fi Mesh systems in the market. It is important to have a stable and fast internet connection for streaming, gaming and connected home devices especially when it can connect to 150 devices.

The Deco X20 AX1800 is a“Wi-Fi dead Zone Killer” specialist by TP-Link which is capable of covering up to 5800 sq. ft area. It is easy to setup device with its Deco App with various features that benefit the end-users.

Design

The Deco X20 Mesh Home Wi-Fi Mesh router has a clean and simple design in a cylindrical shape with the matte plastic material. The Deco X20 weigh around 2kg with a dimension of 110 mm × 114 mm.

Deco X20 has a four-color LED signal indicator which shows the status of the Mesh router located under the TP-Link logo. The indicators can be programmable to dim at night as well to avoid inconvenience. All the 3-deco come in with Ethernet ports and a power source to connect the adapter.

Performance

The Wi-Fi AX band helps Deco X20 deliver great experience for a Home Mesh Wi-Fi system. It offers to manage more than 150 devices simultaneous transmission to multiple devices. With the Wi-Fi 6, the device offers to support up to 1800 Mbps speed, 1201 Mbps on 5GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz band. Also, Deco X20 supports the newer WPA3 WiFi encryption, which enables more secure and individualized security.

Setup

The Deco X20 WiFi 6 Home Wi-Fi Mesh System setup is an easy process.

Turn off your Modem Connect of the Deco X20 Ax1800 to your Modem using the Ethernet cable which came with the package. Download the iOS or Android App of the TP-Link Deco App

Once the device is connected, all the other configuration, firmware updates and HomeCare setup happens through the Mobile App.

Conclusion

The Deco X20 Home Wi-Fi Mesh system is a great device for home use. It offers strong and reliable internet connectivity for a huge home. Its effortless setup process makes the device an easy option for the consumer

DECO AX 1800