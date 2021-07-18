Affordable Quarantine Services by Al Hilal Healthcare Group for the Bangladesh Community

Listen to this article now

Al Hilal Health care group is pleased to launch affordable quarantine services to the people of Bangladesh in the Kingdom of Bahrain is association with Bahrain Bangladesh Society.

The event took place on Friday 16th July at Al Hilal Salamabad auditorium. The event was attended by his excellency Mr. Sheikh Mohammed Tauhidul Islam, Labour Counsellor of Bangladesh Embassy, Kingdom of Bahrain. The CEO of Al Hilal healthcare group Dr. Sharath Chandran, Mr. Asif Mohammad, Mr. Sahal Jamaluddin from Al Hilal. The president from Bahrain Bangladesh Society Mr. Asif Ahmmad and a few other officials from the society.

The objective behind the initiative is to provide quality, convenient and most importantly affordable stay for the people of Bangladesh, either COVID 19 positive cases or travelers from Bangladesh. As noticed the majority of the quarantine services managed by several agencies across the island are not cost effective. It is not expedient for the agencies out there to provide appropriate food according to the community requirement but Al Hilal is providing cost effective package which includes authentic Bangladeshi food for the community and fulfilling their needs according to the individual requirement.

Dr Sharath Chandran, Chief Executive Officer of Al Hilal Healthcare group said that:

“It is indeed a difficult situation for all of us and as a health care provider, it is our core responsibility to keep serving the communities in one way or other. We believe that we are privileged to have taken up this opportunity to serve Bangladesh Community once again. We have always been at the forefront to address a lot of medical conditions through community engagement in the past. But the present scenario needs a different approach.”

As a health care provider and an organization that manages health of highest number of labor workforce in The Kingdom, we have been proactive to take all relevant steps to educate and partner with corporate organizations in tackling this pandemic. He added.

The isolation facility provided by Al Hilal is approved by NHRA and all the COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed.