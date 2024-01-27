AGU Commends Bahrain’s Orphan Care Initiatives and Humanitarian Partnerships

- Advertisement -

His Excellency Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of Arabian Gulf University (AGU), commended the advanced initiatives adopted by the Kingdom of Bahrain under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in caring for orphans and providing a professional environment for their care, protection, meeting their needs, and safeguarding their rights comprehensively.

He emphasised that orphaned children are an integral part of the human wealth of nations, and their care is a real indicator of the progress of societies.



The President of the University appreciated all the humanitarian efforts made by the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) led by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs.

He praised the distinguished efforts provided by Al Kawthar Society for Social Care in caring for orphaned children through providing technical, educational, and administrative support to this group of children.

Moreover, His Excellency praised the efforts of the Student Affairs Deanship at the AGU for its commitment to achieving the goals of social responsibility and its continued organisation of the “Plant a Smile” event in its fourth edition for the fourth consecutive year.



Meanwhile, during the event, which was organised by the Student Affairs Deanship for the fourth year in a row in collaboration with Al Kawthar Society for Social Care, the University President honoured journalist Ali Yassin for his support of the event over the past years.

Meanwhile, the students of the College of Medicine and Medical Sciences worked on training orphaned children on first aid skills and daily health practices, in addition to organising various educational and recreational games.



On her part, the Chairperson of the Organising Committee, Hajer Mohammed Al Rashidi, a sixth-year student at the College of Medicine and Medical Sciences, stated that this event, which has achieved remarkable success in the past three editions, aims to gather the orphans affiliated with the society in an educational and entertaining day during which they are provided with medical skills and knowledge that help them improve their daily life practices by promoting public health concepts, medical culture, and the basics of first aid, in addition to various games and competitions. She expressed her gratitude to her fellow participating students in organising the event and implementing the activities and games.



In this context, it is worth mentioning that the students of the College of Medicine and Medical Sciences at AGU give special attention to social and humanitarian activities.

They work towards supporting and enhancing charitable volunteer work and improving its image and forms in the Kingdom of Bahrain and beyond. They also continuously strive to launch diverse interactive community initiatives throughout the academic year, including the “Plant a Smile” event.

Furthermore, the university administration emphasises the importance of enhancing community partnership with local and GCC-based civil society institutions by adopting this type of social events aimed at breaking the daily academic routine of medical students and unleashing their creative energies through direct interaction with various segments of society.