AGU Hosts Panel on Youth’s Role in Universal Health Coverage with WHO

The Arabian Gulf University (AGU)hosted a panel discussion on “Universal Health Coverage: Youth as a Catalyst for Achieving Better Health for All”, in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) office in Bahrain and the Ministry of Youth Affairs, with the aim to raise awareness of universal health coverage among the youth and highlight their role as influencers in creating a healthier future.

During the activity, WHO emphasised integrating young people’s perspectives into efforts to implement universal health coverage.

On the occasion, Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of AGU, addressed students, stressing their role in building the future and achieving development. He highlighted the importance of proactive approaches in attaining ideal health outcomes and promoting a healthy culture among communities. He also reiterated the university’s commitment to preparing young people for their role in Gulf societies.

On her part, Dr Tasnim Atatrah, Representative of WHO in Bahrain, spoke about empowering youth to drive positive change in health initiatives. She underscored the significance of prevention, early detection, and overall well-being in achieving universal health coverage and sustainable development goals. Dr Atatrah emphasised the crucial role of the youth in building resilient health systems.

During the session, student Mohammed Buhumood Al Qahtani moderated discussions on youth’s role in advancing universal health coverage. Speakers from the university and Ministry of Youth Affairs, including Ms Shaikha Buti, Director of the Youth Empowerment Department at the Ministry, highlighted their efforts in promoting health awareness programmes and campaigns, while the students shared their experiences in raising awareness through various initiatives in Bahrain.

In closing, Dr Dana Makki, Physiotherapy Consultant and Researcher, reflected on the impact of social media in promoting comprehensive health awareness. The session aimed to inspire youth to be leaders in promoting universal health coverage and fostering healthier communities.