AGU organized symposium discussing the effects of global warming impact

Prof. Dr. Waheeb Issa Al-Nasser, Professor of Applied Physics outlined the current situation of the increasing globe temperature level and the Earth’s periodic astronomical changes and their impact on the climate, as well as the greenhouse gases effect on the Earth’s climate. These matters were discussed at the joint scientific symposium organized by AGU in cooperation with RCTSST and TWA, UN, entitled “The Physics of Climate Change and Global Warming.”

During the symposium, the Dean of the College of Graduate Studies, Prof. Dr. Asoud Al Mahamid, called to increase the levels of academic cooperation between the University and the Center. He also clarified the importance of cooperation in curbing negative effects of global warming and controlling the effects on climate change.

Dr. Eng. Awni Al-Khasawneh, Director General of the Regional Center, welcomed the participants in the symposium, which included 92 participants from researchers and interested people from various Arab countries.

Professor Waheeb Al-Nasser presented topics in the symposium related to the phenomenon of global warming and climate change from a physical point of view.

He also shed the light on the effect of two layers in the atmosphere that prevent the escape of heat into space and the method of calculating the increase in the temperature of the atmosphere near the Earth’s surface.

The symposium also dealt with the effects of global warming on the weather, the impact of the Corona-19 pandemic on climate change.

Where Prof. Dr. Al-Nasser explained that expectations indicate a rise in the average temperature in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the period from 2020 to 2050. Theoretically, it could reach 10 ° C, more than the long-term average (average of 30 years).

It is indicated that the Regional Center was established to serve the Arab countries, in Amman. Its membership includes 14 Arab countries and it aims to expand its academic programs, which include granting a master’s degree in cooperation with a number of universities.