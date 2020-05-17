‘AGU’ Participates in Covid-19 International Conference

Public Health Assistant Professor in the Arabian Gulf University AGU Dr Salman Hamad Al Zayani has recently participated in the Covid-19 International Conference, which was organised remotely by the Virtual Medical Academy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the aim of reviewing and discussing the latest updates related to novel Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

During his participation, AGU ‘s Dr Al Zayani highlighted the efforts dedicated by the Kingdom of Bahrain to combat the disease, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, at the same time, Dr Al Zayani hailed the National Taskforce to Combat Covid-19 for their sincere efforts.

The Conference was attended by around 7,000 participants who are specialised in different health fields, while Dr Al Zayani participated as a speaker in the discussion panels, which addressed the impacts of Covid-19 on countries and how healthcare systems would be reformed in the future.

Dr Al Zayani reviewed with the attendees the efforts of the Kingdom of Bahrain and how it managed to successfully contain and control disease and prevent it from spreading. He also underlined the initiative and efforts exerted to protect vital sectors, such as the economy, health and education, and ensuring its sustainability, without the need to implement a complete lockdown similarly to other countries.

Noting to the importance of quarantine hospitals and centres, Dr Al Zayani recommended maintaining these establishments, further developing it and providing it with additional artificial ventilators, as the second wave of the outbreak of the virus is expected to begin during the Speakers from fellow GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman, also participated in the discussion panel.