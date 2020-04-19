Sunday, April 19, 2020
AGU participates in key conference

A research team from the Innovation and Technology Management Department at the Arabian Gulf University (AGU) has participated in the Applied Research International Conference (ARICON), which was recently held at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

The Department was represented by Dr Fairouz Al Dhammour, Dr Rustum Mamlook and PhD student in the Innovation and Technology Department Programme Haya Al Kindari. This year’s edition of the conference addressed education and professional development.

During the conference, Dr Al Dhammour presented the results of a research conducted on the orientations of Bahraini universities towards teaching technology and entrepreneurial innovation, explaining that Bahraini universities are now acknowledging the importance of entrepreneurial education and technology innovation.

She also elaborated on the importance of entrepreneurial education in universities and its role in creating job opportunities after graduation, away from thinking about public jobs which have become incapable to absorbed the large numbers of Bahraini university graduates off late.

“This encouraged students to think about establishing their own projects post-graduation, especially in light of the existing high unemployment rates among university graduates,” Dr Al Dhammour stated. In her presentation, Dr Al Dhammour casted light on the different sections and departments of AGU, as well as the latest teaching trends it follows and the state-of-the-art facilities that it provides to students.

The research team pointed out in its participation that Bahraini universities need more investment in the field of entrepreneurial education and technological innovation, and to provide an appropriate educational environment for that. The team’s presentation was attended by a number of researchers representing several reputed universities from across the globe.

