AGU Partners with Atyaf eSolutions to Automate Administrative Processes

His Excellency Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of Arabian Gulf University (AGU), signed a strategic partnership agreement with Mr Ubaydli Al Ubaydli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Atyaf eSolutions Company. This collaboration aims to implement a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system across all departments and supporting divisions, as part of the university’s initiative to automate processes that enhance the educational experience and develop its technological infrastructure comprehensively.

During the signing ceremony, His Excellency Dr Al Fuhaid emphasised the university’s commitment to advancing education through the adoption of cutting-edge technological systems and innovative digital programs. He stated, “This enhancement of resource management and digital transformation will improve the services provided to both students and academic and administrative staff. The agreement with Atyaf eSolutions aligns with our vision to advance education by leveraging modern technologies that enrich the educational process.”

He further highlighted that this partnership marks a significant step toward enhancing administrative functions in line with the university’s overarching strategy, which aims to create a smart educational environment that supports students throughout their academic journeys.



His Excellency Dr Al Fuhaid noted that this collaboration represents a new initiative that will foster partnership and integration in operating a comprehensive ERP system for the university’s support departments, meeting the needs and aspirations of students from the Gulf. He affirmed that the university will continue to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its electronic services through various digital channels to achieve its objectives.

On his part, Mr Ubaydli Al Ubaydli expressed pride in collaborating with a distinguished institution like AGU, emphasising that this partnership, which places the responsibility of leading digital innovation on the company’s shoulders, inspires a team-oriented approach to ensure the project’s success.



He added, “Working with universities that shape the future of nations carries the responsibility of enhancing education quality by transforming users’ mindsets into digital-savvy thinkers who can keep pace with the latest developments in programming, project management, services, and electronic applications.”

The agreement outlines that Atyaf eSolutions will implement the ERP system, provide ongoing technical support and necessary updates to ensure optimal performance, and train university staff on using the new system to deliver integrated, high-quality educational services.