AGU Scholar Wins Prestigious Global Award for Gifted Education

Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Alabbasi, the Vice Dean of the College of Education, Administrative, and Technical Sciences at Arabian Gulf University (AGU), has been awarded the Emerging Scholar Award by the World Council for Gifted and Talented Children. This award is given to early-career scientists who have earned a doctorate in the fields of giftedness and creativity within the last ten years.

This recognition honours Dr. Alabbasi’s global efforts in the field of gifted education and creativity. Over the past few years, he has published more than 60 research papers and book chapters in internationally peer-reviewed journals. According to the global research platform ResearchGate, which includes nearly two million researchers and scientists worldwide, Dr. Alabbasi ranks among the top 96% of researchers in the field of giftedness and creativity. He is also the only Arab scholar to have contributed to the third edition of the Encyclopedia of Creativity, published by Elsevier.

His research spans a wide range of topics including giftedness, creativity, innovation, emotional intelligence, and women’s issues. His recognition comes at a time when AGU is strongly committed to advancing scientific research and fostering a supportive environment for researchers and scientists. The university continually strives to enhance its academic and developmental strategies by encouraging innovation across disciplines, providing funding for priority research projects within the GCC, and promoting regional and international research cooperation.

AGU has ranked as the top institution in the Kingdom of Bahrain and among the top 500 universities globally in the latest Times Higher Education ranking. Scientific research contributes 60% of the ranking score, with 30% attributed to research outputs and 30% to a supportive research environment. According to the Scopus database, AGU faculty have published 2,957 research papers aligned with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Al-Abbasi stated, “I dedicate this humble achievement to my country, Bahrain, which continues to support its young talents. I also dedicate it to the father of all, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, who constantly emphasises the importance of investing in promising young minds through visionary government initiatives led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and Prime Minister. I also extend my gratitude to the leadership of AGU especially the university president, H.E. Dr. Saad bin Saad Al Fuhaid, for his unwavering support of faculty members and his encouragement of impactful scientific research that addresses strategic issues of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries across various disciplines.”

Dr. Ahmed Alabbasi holds a PhD in Gifted and Creative Education from the University of Georgia, USA, as well as executive certificates in Leadership and Innovation from Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School.

The World Council for Gifted and Talented Children, headquartered in the United States, is the oldest and most prestigious international institution in the field of gifted education. In recognition of Dr. Alabbasi’s scientific contributions, the Council has decided to grant this award for the first time to a scholar from outside the United States.