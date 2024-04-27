AGU Students Launch Awareness Campaign on Autism Spectrum

- Advertisement -

Students from the College of Medicine and Medical Sciences (CMMS) at the Arabian Gulf University (AGU) recently launched a campaign at the university’s campus in Manama to raise awareness of autism spectrum disorder, titled “I Am Not Sick… I Am Different”. The campaign, supervised by Prof. Mariwan Husni, Head of the Psychiatry Department, aims to promote understanding of autism in the local and Gulf community.

A total of 12 students from Omniah Centre for Autism and Special Education participated in the campaign. They explained methods for diagnosing and treating autism spectrum disorder, emphasising the need for global action to improve the lives of those affected. The organising students, Ms Nouf Al Balooshi, Ms Fatima Al Shehhi and Ms Fatima Al Mujaini, highlighted the importance of providing an enabling environment for autistic individuals to integrate into society.

On the occasion, Prof. Husni stressed the importance of training medical students to support all segments of society and raise awareness of various diseases. He noted that the cause of autism spectrum disorder is not yet known, but research suggests it is an organic neurological disorder that may occur before or after birth.

He added that early diagnosis is crucial for providing appropriate assistance and training, as individuals with autism may face educational challenges and difficulties forming social relationships.