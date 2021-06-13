Ahlan App announces 100% of drivers are vaccinated

Ahlan App, Bahrain’s first food app that rewards its customers with credit on every order or restaurant visit, has announced that all drivers are 100% vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Bahrain.

Hamad Isa, Co-Founder at Ahlan said, “We would like to thank our delivery drivers for doing their part in safeguarding their health as well as the general public. I can now confirm all Ahlan drivers are protected by one of the vaccines. This is a big part of our social responsibility towards the communities we work in. We hope that this helps in adding some comfort to our valued customers”.

Mr. Isa further added, “We thank the relevant authorities for their continuous support in making the vaccination process available for everyone in Bahrain. During these challenging times, delivery services have become an essential part of our everyday life. We believe that this is a collaborative effort, so we urge all businesses in Bahrain, across industries, to encourage their workers to get vaccinated immediately. This will support the country’s effort in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

Ahlan App is Bahrain’s first food app that rewards loyalty by giving cashback in the form of Ahlan Credit to its customers every time they use the app to pay for their food. The app can be used for dine-ins, take outs, as well as home deliveries from an extensive variety of Bahrain’s favourite restaurants. Ahlan application, which launched at the beginning of this year is 100% owned and developed in Bahrain and is designed to better support small and medium sized local merchants.