Ahlia IT College Students Guaranteed Internship through Thinksmart’s Forsati Program

Listen to this article now

Ahlia University’s College of Information Technology and Thinksmart for Training and development have signed a partnership agreement which aims to provide internships for their IT Senior Students under its Forsati Program. Forsati Program, which launched in 2017 in partnership with Microsoft, aims to empower youth employability and enhance productivity of Bahraini IT professionals.

- Advertisement -

The partnership guarantees a 2-month internship for the IT Senior students who will go through a series of professional training and certification as well as work experience with top Bahraini companies. Dr. Wasan Shakir Awad, the Dean of the College of Information Technology added,” Our student success has been always our main goal and priority and with that, we want to ensure that they are ready for the Future. Over the years, we have seen how the Forsati Program helped our students by providing them with the latest skills and valuable work experience which some of them lead to full-time roles”.

Mr. Ahmed ALHujairy, the Group CEO of Thinksmart mentioned in a statement, “This partnership enriches our relationship with Ahlia University, and we commend the commitment and leadership of Dr. Wasan in supporting the students and allowing the Forsati program to be a part of Ahlia’s student’s journey to success”.