Ahlia University to engage iWorld Connect for IoT and AI Innovation using SAP Technology

Ahlia University to collaborate with iWorld Connect, a leading ICT Solutions and Services company in Bahrain, to harness the full potential of the students’ graduation projects related to various innovative IoT, AI and automation techniques by integrating them with SAP’s latest technologies. The purpose of the agreement is to help students to be aligned with the market demands and to help iWorld Connect to identify more innovative approaches to extend SAP capabilities in Manufacturing, Retail, Trading, Contracting, Hospitality and Enterprise market.

Ahlia University offers students throughout the Gulf and internationally, the opportunity to join a truly productive and challenging University to receive a technologically sophisticated education and a highly distinctive liberal arts education. All the courses are taught by leading faculty who possess outstanding academic credentials and have all the relevant practical and professional experience to ensure our students receive a first class education.

To support their innovative vision, Ahlia University has embarked on collaborating with industries who have the capacity of working closely with the students with high potential and transfer knowledge generated through research conducted by students and faculty. This is expected to complement their projects and help them adhere to the real market needs and demands.