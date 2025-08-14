Ahmadi Industries Sponsors Bahrain Tennis Club

Bahrain Tennis Club has signed a sponsorship agreement with Ahmadi Industries at the club’s premises.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ahmed Khalfan, Chairman of the Board of Bahrain Tennis Club, and Mr. Faisal Ahmadi, Vice President of Ahmadi Industries, in the presence of several board members and company representatives.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Khalfan expressed his pride in this partnership with Ahmadi Industries, one of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s leading and most prominent brands. He praised the company’s role in supporting the sports sector in the Kingdom, which has significantly contributed to the success of many sporting activities. He stressed the importance of this agreement in supporting and developing the club’s activities and achieving its goals in advancing the sport and nurturing talent.

For his part, Mr. Faisal Ahmadi expressed his great pleasure in signing this agreement with Bahrain Tennis Club, one of the most distinguished clubs in the Kingdom. He emphasized Ahmadi Industries’ commitment to sponsoring various sports activities as part of the partnership between the sports and private sectors, and in line with the company’s dedication to serving community programs—particularly in the field of sports. He expressed his hope that this sponsorship will contribute to enhancing the club’s progress and success.