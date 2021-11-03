Ahmed Aldoseri appointed CEO of BNET

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Network (BNET) announced the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Jaber Aldoseri as its Chief Executive Officer, a former member of the company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Ahmed Aldoseri held several notable positions in the past including Acting Director General of Information Security and Radio communications at the Central Informatics Organization, Director of ICT and Cyber Safety at the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and Vice Chairman of Bahrain Internet Exchange. Prior to his current position, he provided consultancy services to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Government on Cybersecurity matters and regulations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, BNET Chairman Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa AlKhalifa welcomed Mr. Aldoseri’s appointment and continued that Mr. Aldoseri has the Board’s support. The Board further expressed that they look forward to working alongside Mr. Aldoseri to ensure achieving BNET’s strategic goals.

Chairman, Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Alkhalifa, and Board of Directors took the opportunity to thank former CEO Mr. Mohamed Bubashait for his achievements during his time at BNET. Mr. Bubashait’s wide experience in the telecommunications field has been translated into tangible achievements, most recent and notable was his role in overseeing and implementing BNET’s separation from Batelco.