AI Horizons

Bahrain is gearing up to host the Fourth Arab Artificial Intelligence Forum 2024, scheduled to take place from August 18-22. The event, organised by the Interior Ministry in collaboration with the General Sports Authority (GSA), will be held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of GSA, and the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC).

HH Shaikh Khalid emphasised the kingdom’s ongoing support for young talents and skills, aligning with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He highlighted the forum’s importance in providing opportunities for Bahraini, Arab, and international youth to channel their future aspirations towards technology and AI domains.

The organisation of this forum reflects the cooperative efforts between GSA and the Interior Ministry to equip youth with the capabilities needed in modern technology. HH Shaikh Khalid reiterated his support for all initiatives aimed at empowering Bahraini and Arab youth to showcase their abilities in technology and AI.

The conference aims to establish channels of communication with youth groups locally and globally, directing their energies towards benefiting themselves and society. This forum is a significant step in fostering a technologically advanced and inclusive future for the region’s youth.