AI in the Automotive Industry

Implementation of artificial intelligence and data science has benefited not only the car manufacturers, but also parts/software suppliers, vehicle rental companies and other businesses related to the automotive domain.

The visionaries in the connected car and autonomous driving arena take advantage of data science and AI for developing disruptive technologies in the industry.

Predictive Maintenance

Predictive Maintenance is perhaps one of the finest examples of how data science can be harnessed for adding value to automotive businesses.

Manufacturing Analytics – Analytics has proven to be an extremely powerful tool in the manufacturing value chain. In order to realize the full potential of data science, it is important to analyze and collect data from various functions across the manufacturing life cycle.

This indicates that an end-to-end analytics strategy that covers workforce analytics, asset/inventory management and operational planning is crucial for getting the complete picture for generating insights.

The use of AI in vehicle manufacturing helps automakers reduce manufacturing costs and provides a safer and more efficient factory floor.

Technologies such as Computer Vision enables easy identification of product anomalies. ML algorithms can be utilized for prototyping products and simulation.

Driver Behavior Analytics

AI and Deep Learning based automotive applications can offer a plethora of valuable in-car analytics. Cameras and IR sensors can detect the driver’s behavior accurately and provide warning signals to avoid accidents. Some of the key focus areas of driver behavior analytics include detection of:

Rash driving – IoT sensors can collect data on driver speeding, sharp turns, sudden braking, etc. This information can be analyzed continuously to form an impression of the driver’s behavior on the road.

Driver distraction – Machine learning based automotive applications can assist drivers by detecting driver distraction and providing early warning signs.

For instance, a driver may also be engaged in several other activities while driving. This includes attending calls on a mobile phone, texting, reaching out to the back seat, talking to passengers, smoking, reaching for the infotainment system to play music, etc.

DriveSafe, a real-time driver distraction detection app incubated at the Embitel Innovation Lab, can analyze driver actions and classify these activities as “focused” or “distracted”. The driver is then notified of distracted driving through audio and SMS alerts, so that he/she can bring back his/her focus on the road.

Driver drowsiness – Machine learning based automotive apps enable the detection of eye openness and head position of a driver. The app subsequently sends a notification to alert the driver, if he/she is found to be drowsy.

Analyzing Road Conditions

AI-powered automotive applications can detect road conditions in real-time so that drivers can be updated of construction work, accidents, speed limits and road closures before they start the journey.

The AI/ML engineers at Embitel have conceived an IoT-based smartphone app to analyze road conditions and provide appropriate navigation assistance to drivers based on these conditions. This app determines the most optimum path for the journey based on potholes, humps, and road closures. The driver is also warned of the approaching hump/pothole, around 100 meters before he/she reaches it.

