AI revolutionizes emergency room triage: minimizing burden, maximizing efficiency

- Advertisement -

AI entered into the daily clinical work of the radiology department at European hospitals to provide essential support for the practitioners managing extraordinary volumes of images. The solution is easy to use and fast, which is why it has been implemented on the emergency ward of the hospitals. It has helped re-define department efficiency metrics and workload management. AI initially experienced some teething problems – it was still finding its feet amidst extensive data sets and limited understanding around what was needed for it to thrive. Today, this dynamic has changed. Companies that specialise in AI for the medical industry have solid and proven reputations alongside measurable results and tangible benefits.

The implementation of AI in any medical situation has become highly specialised and certified.

There are multiple applications of AI in triage in ER that range from apps designed for the patient to built-in AI algorithms that can be used to triage and manage patient care on the front line. Many of these have evolved to accommodate the restrictions introduced by COVID-19, and this has only served to further enhance the value of AI in the triage setting.

Reducing the Burden on the ICU

AI has immense potential in reducing the burden on the ER and the ICU. It can be used in telemedicine for proactive and predictive triage for remote patients or to keep patients remote until triage moves them to a different level of urgency, thereby limiting the spread of infection and ER influx. It can be used to manage patient fear as they are provided with high-level insight and support from remote locations without further risk to themselves or others.

- Advertisement -

This can also potentially ensure faster and more accurate triage, reducing pressure on the medical professional and allowing for patients in need of urgent care to receive it faster, thereby reducing the pressure on the ER. In addition to the pressure of the pandemic, AI in emergency room triage is designed to support the medical sector in all types of emergencies.

As it evolves it may become increasingly capable of providing a solid foundation for triage in ER, one that has the potential to minimise risk, improve accuracy, and reduce the burden on the ICU.