Al Areen Holding Appoints Eng. Ahlam Zainal as CEO

- Advertisement -

Al Areen Holding Company B.S.C. (“Al Areen Holding”), a subsidiary of GFH Financial Group engaged in the development of the Al Areen desert project, today announced the appointment of Eng. Ahlam Zainal as CEO of Al Areen Holding.

- Advertisement -

Eng. Zainal has more than 16 years of experience in the real estate investment and development sector, during which time she has held several senior positions at leading Bahraini real estate companies including Infracorp, Amlak Company, Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) and Ithmaar Development Company.

As CEO, she will oversee the development of a new strategy for the project as a whole, including structuring strategic partnerships with leading developers to complete the various components that comprise the Al Areen desert project.

Al Areen masterplan extends over an area of ​​approximately two million square meters near Al Areen Wildlife Park and Reserve in the southern region of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The masterplan includes the Lost Paradise of Dilmun Water Park and Al Areen Palace and Spa by Accor, which will be operated under the Raffles brand belonging to Accor, the world’s leading hospitality group.

Commenting, CEO and Board Member of GFH Financial Group, Mr. Hisham Alrayes, said, “Our vision is to support the development of Al Areen area into a key destination for hospitality, entertainment and healthcare through supporting prominent projects in those fields. As such, we believe Al Areen desert project is an integral one for GFH and the Kingdom of Bahrain. That is why we are pleased to announce the appointment of Eng. Zainal as CEO of Al Areen Holding Company, whose proven expertise in urban design and real estate development will support the Company in effectively delivering on its vision for the development of Al Areen desert project.”

He continued, “In addition to being in line with our strategy of establishing a high caliber management team, Eng. Zainal’s appointment is also a reflection of our Group’s commitment towards promoting women in leadership positions, as well as to supporting the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through the advancement of highly skilled Bahraini talent into key leadership roles.”

Eng. Zainal holds a Ph.D. from the University of Tokyo and a master’s degree in Architecture and Urban Design from Harvard University.