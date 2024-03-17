“Al Areen Holding” Receives “Masterplan of the Year” Award

- Advertisement -

Al Areen Holding, a prominent player in the real estate industry, recently received the highly coveted “Masterplan of the Year” award at the 2024 Entrepreneur Middle East – Real Estate Leadership Awards.

The event, held at the Habtoor Palace in Dubai, brought together prominent industry leaders, influencers and visionaries who are shaping the future of the Middle East’s real estate landscape. Recognising excellence and innovation in the industry, the event serves as a platform to acknowledge exceptional projects and individuals.

The Masterplan of the Year award highlights Al Areen Holding’s ability to redefine urban spaces through integrated planning, design, and execution. This innovative masterplan showcases a harmonious blend of modern infrastructure, sustainable practices and vibrant community engagement, all while staying true to the region’s rich cultural heritage.

With this recognition, Al Areen Holding further solidifies its position as a leader in the real estate industry, setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation. The company remains committed to elevating the quality of life and contributing to the overall development of the local communities it serves.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Al Areen Holding, expressed gratitude and excitement upon receiving this prestigious accolade. “We are truly honoured to be recognised for our commitment to excellence and innovation in applying international standards to developing masterplans. This award underscores the dedication and hard work of our talented team, who have tirelessly brought our vision to life. We are grateful for the support and trust of the government and official entities as well our valued partners, who continue to inspire us to push boundaries and deliver extraordinary projects,” she commented.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company was Mr. Ahmed Khalfan, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Al Areen Holding, who appreciated the recognition, stating: “We are privileged to receive the ‘Masterplan of the Year’ award at the Entrepreneur Middle East – Real Estate Leadership Awards. This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation in creating sustainable urban environments, showcasing the collective vision and dedication of our talented team. It inspires us to continue exceeding industry standards and delivering exceptional results in real estate.”

It is worth noting that Al Areen Holding, a distinguished name in the real estate industry, is a leading developer in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a commitment to excellence and innovation. With a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial and hospitality projects, the company is dedicated to creating iconic developments that redefine luxury living in Bahrain, where its projects reflect a perfect blend of modern design, sustainability and functionality, setting new standards in the real estate landscape of the region.

Al Areen Holding’s ethos revolves around delivering exceptional quality, attention to detail and unparalleled customer experiences. From luxury residents to world-class hospitality developments, the company’s projects stand out for their architectural brilliance, sophistication and commitment to sustainable practices. With a proven track record of successful projects and a strong reputation for excellence, Al Areen Holding continues to be a trusted name in the real estate sector, setting the benchmark for premium living experiences in Bahrain.