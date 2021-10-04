Al Baraka Islamic Bank Signs Education Financing Agreement with Kingdom University

Listen to this article now

Al Baraka Islamic Bank (AIB), has signed an education financing agreement with Kingdom University to provide financing to promising students who wish to enroll at the university.

The ceremony which was held between both entities at Al Baraka’s headquarters, was attended by Ms. Fatema AlAlawi, Head of Retail Banking at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, and Prof. Nader Mohammed Al-Bastaki Vice President for Academic Affairs and Scientific Research at Kingdom University along with other employees from both parties.

Through the newly introduced education financing scheme, the bank aims to encourage promising students to achieve a higher education degree in order to advance in their future careers through local institutions that are fully-equipped to prepare the future generation with the necessary skills required to enter the job market. The education financing scheme offers low profit rates over a maximum tenor of 3 years to those wishing to attain a higher education degree at local institutions.

Commenting on this occasion, Ms. Fatema AlAlawi, Head of Retail Banking at Al Baraka Islamic Bank said: “We are pleased to add Kingdom University to the list of universities we have recently partnered with as part of our newly launched education financing scheme. At Al Baraka Islamic Bank, we believe in the importance of supporting and developing the youth through education, as this will prepare them to become successful future leaders of the Kingdom. We look forward to partnering with more universities within the Kingdom.”

During the event, and Prof. Nader Mohammed Al-Bastaki Vice President for Academic Affairs and Scientific Research at Kingdom University said: “It gives us great pleasure to be partnering with Al Baraka Islamic Bank on this financing agreement which will benefit promising students who wish to attain a higher education degree at our university. We at Kingdom University offer degrees ranging from architecture and design, business administration, law, in addition to many other degrees. We believe that this education financing scheme will help many students who wish to enroll and attain a higher education degree at the university.”

Kingdom University, one of the first private educational institutes in Bahrain, provides outstanding educational experiences that prepare students for the challenges of productive citizenship. With experience of over 20 years. Kingdom University offers Bachelors programs, a number of which boast continued accreditation of the ACCA.

