Al Dana Amphitheatre ready to open its doors in Bahrain

Al Dana Amphitheatre, Bahrain’s newest and most exciting live entertainment destination will be opening its doors with a thrilling season of shows lined up for 2021.

Located adjacent to Bahrain International Circuit, the venue is set to become a key player in the region’s entertainment industries, seamlessly bringing together the desert landscape and state-of-the-art technology to create a one-of-a-kind event location that will captivate guests and artists alike.





Dynamic and versatile, Al Dana Amphitheatre is set to become the venue of choice for touring artists and global event promoters, creating internationally recognised experiences to attract a wide range of audiences on a local, regional and international level, further promoting tourism and establishing the Kingdom as an essential destination for entertainment and events. The venue will provide tailor-made event management solutions to offer a creative, innovative and commercially oriented experience.

Al Dana Amphitheatre’s outdoor setting and unique natural acoustics provide the ultimate experience for all staged performances and live entertainment. Guests will begin their journey by entering the Plaza, a convenient space filled with a variety of food, beverages and retail stands to be enjoyed, moving to the heart of Al Dana Amphitheatre, its breath-taking 10,000 seat open-air Theatre, where guests will experience the magic of entertainment under the stars.





The Theatre itself is also surrounded by several other equally enchanting event spaces, each with their own charm. Above the Theatre lay parallel Balconies and Suites, both of which overlook the stage with their own distinctive features, in addition to the venue’s green sanctuary, the Desert Garden and its extraordinary Quarry Lounge, all of which are available for global event promoters, corporate and private events.





Commenting on the occasion, Arif Rahimi, Chairman of the Al Dana Amphitheatre added, “It’s an exciting time for entertainment in the Middle East and we are looking forward to opening our doors at exactly the right time to be able to cater to the increased demand and doing it safely, which is of primary importance. Al Dana Amphitheatre is where imagination comes to life; a truly versatile venue with several different areas set up to host numerous types of events, and we are thrilled to welcome everyone to take part in our phenomenal experiences soon!”

In addition to hosting top charting artists, Al Dana Amphitheatre is set to have a strong and lasting impact on the Kingdom’s economy by generating a diverse variety of new jobs in the entertainment sector. The venue was built with the community in mind and is dedicated to nurturing, developing and supporting local talents through various community programmes in the future.