Al Dana Amphitheatre Reveals New Identity

Al Dana Amphitheatre, Bahrain’s leading entertainment venue, unveiled an exclusive naming rights partnership with Beyon. As part of this agreement, the venue will now be rebranded as “Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre”.

The major announcement was made amidst a brand reveal ceremony themed “Beyon the Ordinary” which was held at the Desert Garden at Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre. The ceremony highlighted the shared commitment of the two organizations to leverage their respective strengths and platforms towards enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a vibrant entertainment destination. Present at the reveal were Beyon Chairman, Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and members of the executive management team from both organizations including Beyon CEO, Andrew Kvalseth and Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre CEO, Damian Bush.

Damian Bush, CEO of Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, shared his thoughts on the partnership, “Partnering with Beyon is an exceptional opportunity that allows us to integrate even smarter technologies into the Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre experience, while preserving the vibrant energy and enthusiasm for which we are known. This alliance reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to uphold the highest standards in the industry, and we are excited to further bridge the technology and entertainment sector in Bahrain. So far, we have welcomed over 400,000 guests from around the globe, and we anticipate adding more than a quarter of that number in just the fourth quarter of this year”.

Speaking on the occasion, Beyon CEO Andrew Kvalseth said, “We are delighted to celebrate this significant partnership. The deal supports Beyon’s aspiration to drive brand awareness beyond the region and help in establishing Beyon as a household name internationally. This collaboration not only enhances brand awareness for Beyon but also aligns with the Al Dana Amphitheatre culture, which emphasizes the unifying power of entertainment, while fostering community spirit, joy, and vibrancy, and further establishing Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre as a recognizable name on the global stage.”