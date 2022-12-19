Al Dana Amphitheatre Wins Australian Institute of Architect’s 2022 People’s Choice Award

- Advertisement -

Al Dana Amphitheatre, Bahrain’s most exciting live entertainment destination, has won the prestigious International Australian Institute of Architect’s 2022 People’s Choice Award. The achievement constitutes yet another milestone for Al Dana, positioning the amphitheatre among the most distinguished architectural destinations globally.

- Advertisement -

Introduced in 2020, the Chapter’s yearly awards ceremony offers prizes for a number of categories, including: Emerging Architect Prize, Interior Architecture, Residential Architecture, Heritage Architecture, Commercial Architecture, as well as Public Architecture voted for by a panel of experts, and the People’s Choice Award which is awarded by public vote.

Commenting on the occasion, Shane Chalmers, Chief Executive Officer of Al Dana Amphitheatre, said:“We are proud to receive this international distinction from the Australian Institute of Architects, which stands testament to what Al Dana Amphitheatre truly signifies. The venue is now a recognised global award-winning space, in line with our vision to become a leading regional and international entertainment destination and enhance the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a prominent entertainment hub, cementing our role in supporting the local economy and Bahrain’s tourism sector. We thank S/L Architects for their unique partnership with us.”

Local firm S/L Architects WLL placed Bahrain’s climate and landscape at the forefront of their endeavours when designing the world-class open-air venue. Marwan Lockman, Founder and Director of S/L Architects, said: “Having been short listed for the Australian Institute’s Jury awards was an honour, but to now win the People’s Choice Award is truly humbling, and a testament to the efficacy of our design intent. Creating an enjoyable experience that positively impacts people’s lives, with an underlying architecture that respects its natural surroundings through the use of sustainable and recyclable materials, is what we at SL Architects strive to achieve. We thank all who voted for us on this prestigious award, and look forward to the opportunity to bring all stakeholders the best possible experience in the future.”

This year’s People’s Choice competition featured 10 projects from eight countries, including, Al Dana Amphitheatre, China’s Yuandang Bridge and Tianyou Experimental School, New Guinea’s Force Support Battalion (FSB) Building Refurbishment, New Zealand’s Commercial Bay, Malaysia’s City of Dreams Buildings, and the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2020.

Established in 1929 and based in Melbourne, the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) is the professional body for architects in Australia, representing over 13,000 members globally. The Institute’s International Chapter Awards highlight the latest and most innovative architecture produced by members of the AIA internationally.