“Al-Falah Private Schools” employ and train 25 Bahraini employees through Tamkeen programs

As part of ongoing efforts to invest in national talent in the education sector, Al-Falah Private Schools have employed and trained 25 Bahraini employees through the various programs offered by the Labour Fund “Tamkeen,” including the National Employment Program, the Enterprise Training Support Program, as well as the On-the-Job Training Program.

This support comes in alignment with Tamkeen’s 2025 strategic priorities which focus on enhancing the position and competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping Bahrainis with suitable skills for career development in the private sector, and prioritizing enterprise growth, digitization and sustainability, and supporting the development of the ecosystem surrounding the labor market and private sector.

Tamkeen’s support enriches the growing education sector, which employs more than 7,000 individuals across various roles and specializations, according to statistics from the Employability Skills Portal by Skills Bahrain. It also contributes to supporting the education sector, which recorded a contribution of 4.8% to the Kingdom’s GDP in the second quarter of this year, as one of the key sectors supporting the national economy.

The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” provides a wide range of programs designed to support various enterprises, empower the private sector as a key driver of economic growth, and deliver employment and career development initiatives aimed at making Bahraini talent the first choice of employment in the labor market.