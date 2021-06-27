Al Haddad Motors and RedX Industries achieve yet another relationship milestone

Listen to this article now

Al Haddad Motors has recently delivered a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Actros Trucks to RedX Industries, one of the leading construction companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Al Haddad Motors has had a long withstanding partnership with RedX Industries. RedX Industries have continuously chosen Mercedes-Benz trucks based on the trucks’ quality, safety, durability and reliability. RedX Industries has now invested multi million Dinars in the purchase of Mercedes Benz commercial vehicles. (Transit Mixers and Tractor Heads)

A key handover ceremony was held at the Al Haddad Motors After Sales Facility located at Salmabad in the presence of Shaikh Ali Isa Ali Abdulla Al Khalifa, Managing Director of RedX Industries and Mr Eduardo Aniag, General Manager of the Asphalt Division alongside Mr Rasool Al Haddad, Chairman of Al Haddad Motors, Mr Warren Hudson, General Manager of Al Haddad Motors, Mr Mohammed Ashraf Shareef, Commercial Vehicles Sales Manager and the Management Team from both the companies.

Commenting on the occasion, Shaikh Ali Isa Ali Abdulla Al Khalifa, Managing Director of RedX Industries said, “Considering our heavy operations and diversified business, it is essential that we have trucks that can deliver under tough conditions and meet all our transport requirements. The Mercedes-Benz trucks have a proven track record that extends for over decades and we are incredibly excited to further strengthen our long and prosperous relationship with Mercedes-Benz Bahrain.”

“RedX Industries is one of the leading manufacturer of building materials, and the work they do helps pave the way for the country’s continuous growth and development. We are delighted to be a part of their journey and are confident that our Actros trucks will continue to deliver outstanding performance, economy and impressive return on investment for years to come,” said Warren Hudson, General Manager. With a commitment of providing all customers with the very best customer experience, Al Haddad Motors offers its customers an unrivalled range of tailor-made and reliable total transport solutions, excellent After Sales Support, as well as expert technical and driver Training support. To find out more about Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles Bahrain please call 17785454.