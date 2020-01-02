Thursday, January 2, 2020
Al Haddad Motors Mercedes-Benz

Al Haddad Motors hands over a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer vans

Al Haddad Motors have recently held a handover ceremony in which 5 Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourers were delivered to GO Easy Car Rental.

Present at the handover ceremony were the General Manager of Al Haddad Motors, Mr Warren Hudson, Commercial Vehicles Sales Manager of Al Haddad Motors, Mr Mohammed Ashraf Shareef, and the Chairman of Al Sadiq Transport Mr Hasan Ali Hasan Taher, CEO of GO Easy car rental, Mr Majid Taher along with the Management team of Go Easy Car Rental.

Go Easy car rental is a sister company of Al Sadiq Transport that provides transport services within the Kingdom of Bahrain as well as some areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They have opted to exclusively utilise the Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer Vans to transport their customers as they strive to provide optimal luxury,comfort and safety at an affordable price.

Previous articleBatelco Re-Opens Enma Mall Shop following Major Refurbishment
Next articleDIY Anti-Ageing Creams

RELATED ARTICLES

Wheels and Gears

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad praises Bahrain 1 Racing team

Personal Representative of His Majesty the King, President of the Supreme Council for Environment, and owner of the Bahrain 1 Speed Racing Team, His...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

Goodyear continues its stellar comeback to International Sportscar racing at the Bahrain International Circuit

Building on its remarkable triumph in the third round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) at Shanghai six-hour race, Goodyear put its...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

INJAZ Students Visit Ebrahim K. Kanoo Facilities

Thirty students from the Al Shurooq Secondary Girls School visited the Ebrahim K. Kanoo corporate office in Manama where they were given a special...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

Euro Motors Presents the Jaguar Land Rover Bahrain Young Creatives Initiative in Collaboration with Top Bahraini Universities

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover partners with leading universities in Bahrain to organize the innovative Jaguar Land Rover Bahrain Young Creatives Initiative. As part of...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

Mazda3 named 2019 Women’s World Car of the Year

Mazda3 has been named “Supreme Winner” of the 2019 Women's World Car of the Year awards. In addition to taking the top award, the...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

Al Haddad Motors Unveils the newly renovated State-of-the-Art Mercedes-Benz Service Center

The newly renovated state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz service center was recently unveiled by the German Ambassador, His Excellency Kai Boechmannt, as well as the Al Haddad...
Read more

MOST READ

2020 ‘Bahrain For All’ festival announced

PR This Week
Bahrain Bay will be the new venue for the annual Bahrain For All festival, which will bring together more than 50,000 people from over...
Read more
iGA

eGoverment payment services are Rolled Out via SADAD *

In line with its commitment to provide a range of digital platforms and payment channels to the public, and streamline government transactions, the Information...
Tech

IoT “Are We Ready?”

After many years of human communication through the Internet, the time for a new era has emerged with different elements of the globe are...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain in A Decade

An overview of 20 news, the leaping steps of the Kingdom over a decade. 2010: l The United Nations, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, established The...
Wheels and Gears

Al Haddad Motors hands over a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer vans

Al Haddad Motors have recently held a handover ceremony in which 5 Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourers were delivered to GO Easy Car Rental. Present at the...
Wheels and Gears

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad praises Bahrain 1 Racing team

Personal Representative of His Majesty the King, President of the Supreme Council for Environment, and owner of the Bahrain 1 Speed Racing Team, His...
Management Principles

Ultimate quantum computing solutions by Dr. Jassim Haji

According to a research, there is 2.5 exabytes of data every day which is equivalent to 250,000 Libraries of Congress or the content of 5...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Worship your food like God by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once I was invited to discuss some business alliance. The client was a wealthy businessman. Our meeting was set in a luxurious hotel. The...
PR This Week

iGA and BTEA Discuss 4th Tourism Survey

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) and the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) met to discuss the fourth Tourism Survey, an essential part...
Inside Bahrain

BTEA to Host New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) will be hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Park, The Avenues – Bahrain, on Tuesday, 31st...
Inside Bahrain

Manama Named ‘Capital of Arab Tourism’ for 2020

Manama was named ‘Capital of Arab Tourism’ for 2020, it was announced during the 22nd session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, held...
PR This Week

Batelco Re-Opens Enma Mall Shop following Major Refurbishment

Batelco celebrated the opening of its branch in Enma Mall following the completion of its refurbishment as part of the Company’s strategy to redesign...
PR This Week

Bahrain Airport Company recycles more than 1.2 tonnes of plastic

In line with government-led efforts to tackle plastic waste pollution in the Kingdom, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain...
Beauty

DIY Anti-Ageing Creams

Signs of skin ageing are difficult to fight. We bring to you DIY anti-ageing creams that will nourish and pamper your skin while diminishing...
PR This Week

Bahrain Airport Company recycles more than 1.2 tonnes of plastic

In line with government-led efforts to tackle plastic waste pollution in the Kingdom, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Bahrain For All

2020 ‘Bahrain For All’ festival announced

BTEA iGA Tourism Survey

iGA and BTEA Discuss 4th Tourism Survey

AI Ecosystems

Ultimate quantum computing solutions by Dr. Jassim Haji

Dhananjay Mahadev Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group, UAE Bahrain,Oman Saudi Arabia & India.

Worship your food like God by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar