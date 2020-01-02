Al Haddad Motors hands over a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer vans

Al Haddad Motors have recently held a handover ceremony in which 5 Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourers were delivered to GO Easy Car Rental.

Present at the handover ceremony were the General Manager of Al Haddad Motors, Mr Warren Hudson, Commercial Vehicles Sales Manager of Al Haddad Motors, Mr Mohammed Ashraf Shareef, and the Chairman of Al Sadiq Transport Mr Hasan Ali Hasan Taher, CEO of GO Easy car rental, Mr Majid Taher along with the Management team of Go Easy Car Rental.

Go Easy car rental is a sister company of Al Sadiq Transport that provides transport services within the Kingdom of Bahrain as well as some areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They have opted to exclusively utilise the Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer Vans to transport their customers as they strive to provide optimal luxury,comfort and safety at an affordable price.