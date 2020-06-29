Monday, June 29, 2020

Al Hawaj & CrediMax presents 5 Hot Days

Big discounts and amazing prizes are at stake as Al Hawaj and CrediMax opens their “5 Hot Days” promotion from 1st to 5th of July 2020. Join the E-raffle by shopping with a worth of at least BD 20 from participating Al Hawaj outlets. Pay by CrediMax card and customers will get an extra 5% discount.

Cash prizes, gift items, home appliances and branded luxury items are to be given away to raffle-draw winners. Shoppers can enjoy discounted prices on Al Hawaj items such as perfumes, cosmetics, watches, leather goods, bags and luggage, accessories, and gift items.

The promotion was announced in a zoom meeting yesterday, 28th June 2020. Al Hawaj attendees were: Mr Jawad Al Hawaj (Managing Director), Mr Abdul Wahab Al Hawaj (General Manager), Mr Shyam Narayanan (Operations Manager). Credimax attendees were: Ahmed A. Seyadi (Chief Executive), Ali Al Abbasi (Head of Business Development), Khalid Shwaiter (Head of Merchant Sales), Mandana Banahi (Marketing Communication Officer), Fatima Gerashi (PR Specialist), and other media/journalists.

Cash prizes include US$1,500, US$1,000, and US$500 for the first, second and third prize winners, respectively. Other special prizes include Samsung LED TVs, perfume sets, valuable watches, Omniah gift cards, and luggage. Draw date will be on Tuesday, July 7th, 11 AM at Al Hawaj Salmanya.

Al Hawaj’s participating shops include Salmanya, Moda Mall, Bahrain City Centre, Al A’ali, Riffa, Bahrain Mall, Seef Mall, MCA, Muharraq, Watch Time shops (Seef, Bahrain Mall, and Oasis Mall Juffair), Samsonite (BCC), and American Tourister (Bahrain Mall). Please call 1616 0000 for more information.

