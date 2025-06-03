Al Hawaj Group Hosts Samsonite’s 115th Anniversary

His Excellency Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, recently underscored the vital role of the private sector in Bahrain’s economic landscape during a celebration hosted by Al Hawaj Group. The event marked the 115th anniversary of Samsonite International’s founding, a testament to enduring brand partnerships in the Kingdom.

Minister Fakhro lauded Al Hawaj Group for its significant contributions to the national economy, particularly its success in localizing numerous international brands within Bahrain. He highlighted this as a key factor in strengthening the Kingdom’s commercial appeal.

During his participation, the Minister also affirmed the Ministry of Industry and Commerce’s commitment to fostering a conducive investment environment. He stated that the Ministry, in close coordination with relevant authorities, is actively working to provide additional facilities aimed at attracting further investments that will support and accelerate economic growth in Bahrain.