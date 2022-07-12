Al Hawaj hosts a prize draw for the “5 Hot Days”

Al Hawaj Group held a prize draw for the 5 Hot Days promotion, sponsored by CrediMax in all Al Hawaj branches from June 29th to July 3rd. The electronic raffle was attended by Mr. Hussein Al Hawaj and Mr. Ahmed Al Hawaj, members of the Board of Directors of Al Hawaj Group. Also, In attendance via zoom, were Ms. Mandana Banahi, representing the CrediMax administration, Mr. Shafee Muhammad Al Balushi, representing the Ministry of Commerce and Mr. Shyam Narayanan, Operations Manager representing Al Hawaj Group.

Al Hawaj Group commenced the Raffle draw ceremony, announcing the winners of the 5 Hot Days promotion. The Grand prize of USD 5,000 provided by CrediMax, was won by Mr. Walid Khaled Jamal. The second prize of USD 3,000 by Mr. Izhar Ahmed and the third prize of USD 2,000 by Mr. Sami Yusuf Abdulla Saqer. The remaining 17 prizes including several electronic devices, perfume sets and watches were announced to their respected winners.

