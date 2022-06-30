“Al Hawaj” officially opens its newest branch in Wadi Al-Sail Mall

On Monday, June 27th Al Hawaj Group held a function “for women only” to open its latest branch in Wadi Al-Sail Mall in Riffa. The branch hosted numerous international perfumes that are available exclusively at Riffa.

Upon the arrival of Her Highness Shaikha Thajba bint Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, a number of women in society attended. This included members of the Business Women Association, journalists, wives of ambassadors and diplomats. The ceremony began with a welcoming speech by Mrs. Amal Mansoor followed by Mr. Abdul Wahab Al Hawaj. They expressed their gratitude to Her Highness for her prestigious and honourable attendance. Her Highness Shaikha Thajba then proceeded by cutting the ribbon to mark the official opening and then accompanied into the branch.

Her Highness expressed her admiration for the range of international brands available. She praised Al Hawaj group for continuously excelling in the brand quality on display. Furthermore, Al Hawaj presented a souvenir to Her Highness Shaikha Thajba, with thanks and appreciation for her kind presence.

Later that evening, under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Commerce Al Hawaj Group held another event with His Excellency Mr. Zayed Bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Industry and Commerce and delegated by Her Excellency Mrs. Eman Ahmed Al Doseri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, marking the official opening ceremony of Al Hawaj branch in Wadi Al-Sail Mall.

Present at the event was Mr. Samir Nass, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and a number of ambassadors including the American ambassador, British ambassador, Indian ambassador, several ambassadors of Arab countries, dignitaries, members of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and a large number of journalists and media professionals.

The evening ceremony began with a speech by Mr. Jawad Al Hawaj, in which he welcomed the attendees, followed by a speech by Mr. Abdul Wahab Al Hawaj. He thanked His Excellency the Minister for opening the ceremony, during which he emphasized about the strategic branch location and availability of Al Hawaj Group towards their clients. Al Hawaj Group also presented a souvenir gift to His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Commerce, which was received on his behalf by Mrs. Eman Al Doseri, Undersecretary of the Ministry.