Al Hilal and Philippine Embassy Launch Successful Healthy Pinoy Campaign

- Advertisement -

Al Hilal Medical Center Manama Central and the Philippine Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain announced the successful launch of the “Healthy Pinoy Campaign 2024”, a collaborative initiative aimed at promoting health awareness among Filipino nationals residing in Bahrain. The inaugural campaign took place at the Al Hilal Medical Center Manama Central Branch and saw enthusiastic participation from approximately 400 Filipino nationals.

Al Hilal Healthcare promoted its newest branch, Al Hilal Manama Central, strategically located in the heart of Manama near a major bus stop. This expansion, which includes the acquisition of Al Rabeeh Medical Center, marks a significant milestone as our 9th branch. Boasting over 150 parking spaces, our state-of-the-art facility offers a wide range of specialized medical services to cater to the diverse needs of our community.

The campaign featured comprehensive health check-ups conducted by medical professionals from Al Hilal Medical Center, ensuring thorough assessments for all attendees. Her Excellency Ambassador Anne Jalando-On Louis highlighted the importance of proactive healthcare among the Filipino community in Bahrain and expressed her commitment to making the Healthy Pinoy Campaign an annual event. The campaign is scheduled to be held every August at the Al Hilal Medical Center Manama Central Branch, aiming to foster a culture of health consciousness and wellness within the Filipino community.

Among the distinguished guests present at the event were Her Excellency Ambassador Anne Jalando-On Louis, Consul Bryan Jess Baguio, Mr. Shafeel (Branch Head, Al Hilal Manama Central), Mr. Unnikrishnan (Branch Marketing Head, Al Hilal Medical Center), and Mr. Ric Advincula (President, Filipino Community Organization, Filipino Club Bahrain).

- Advertisement -

The “Healthy Pinoy Campaign 2024” marks a significant milestone in promoting healthcare accessibility and awareness among Filipino nationals in Bahrain, reinforcing the commitment of both Al Hilal Medical Center and the Philippine Embassy in fostering the well-being of the community.