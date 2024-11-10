Al Hilal and Sri Lankan Embassy Launch Free Health Check-ups for Sri Lankans

- Advertisement -

Al Hilal Medical Center Manama Central, in partnership with the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the launch of a free health check-up campaign for the Sri Lankan community in Bahrain. This initiative aims to promote health awareness among Sri Lankan nationals residing in the country. The inauguration ceremony took place at Al Hilal Medical Center Manama Central Branch on Thursday, October 31.

Throughout November, the campaign will offer comprehensive free health check-ups conducted by qualified medical professionals from Al Hilal Medical Center. During the launch event, a cake-cutting ceremony was held, featuring Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, and Her Excellency H.M.G.R.R.K. Wijeratne Mendis, Ambassador of Sri Lanka, along with their respective teams. The Ambassador emphasized the importance of proactive healthcare for the Sri Lankan community in Bahrain and expressed her gratitude for this significant initiative.

Distinguished guests at the event included Her Excellency H.M.G.R.R.K. Wijeratne Mendis Ambassador of Sri Lanka ,CEO of al Hilal healthcare Group Dr. Sharath Chandran, Mr. Srijit (Branch Head), Ms. Madhuka Silva, Minister of the Embassy of Sri Lanka, Ms. Sawarna Rathnayaka, Second Secretary (Employment and Welfare), Ms. GMD Tharangika, Attaché, and Mr. Unnikrishnan (Branch Marketing Head, Al Hilal Medical Center), Anam Bachlani (Digital Marketing Head and Media) among others.

The “Sri Lankan Free Healthy Campaign 2024” represents a significant milestone in enhancing healthcare accessibility and awareness for Sri Lankan nationals in Bahrain, reinforcing the commitment of both Al Hilal Medical Center and the Embassy of Sri Lanka to the well-being of the community.