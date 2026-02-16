Al Hilal Healthcare and Fujifilm Partner to Revolutionize Radiology at Al Hilal Premier Hospital

Al Hilal Healthcare Group announced a landmark strategic partnership with Fujifilm Middle East FZE to introduce advanced radiology and imaging services at its newest 10th branch, Al Hilal Premier Hospital in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The agreement was formalized during the World Health Expo Dubai 2026, one of the region’s leading healthcare platforms.

This collaboration marks Fujifilm’s first comprehensive association with Al Hilal Healthcare Group in Bahrain and represents a significant step forward in strengthening diagnostic capabilities in the Kingdom.

Under the agreement, Al Hilal Premier Hospital will be equipped with Fujifilm’s state-of-the-art medical imaging portfolio, including a first-in-GCC AI-powered MRI system, advanced CT imaging technology, a high-end digital X-ray system, and a mobile X-ray unit. These solutions are designed to enhance diagnostic precision, streamline clinical workflows, and deliver superior patient outcomes.

The partnership reflects Al Hilal Healthcare Group’s continued commitment to investing in technology-enabled healthcare solutions and setting new benchmarks in clinical excellence.

The agreement was formally signed at World Health Expo Dubai 2026 in the presence of senior leadership from both organizations. Representing Al Hilal Healthcare Group were Mr. Abdul Latheef Uppala, Managing Director, Dr. Sharath Chandran, Chief Executive Officer, Moiden Bilal, Executive Director, Firasath Hassan, Executive Director along with Mr. Sahal Jamaludheen, Finance Manager. Fujifilm Middle East FZE was represented by Mr. Atsushi Tateishi, General Manager – Medical Division, Fujifilm Middle East & Africa and Mr. Mohamed Sokrab, Division Manager – Modality Solutions, Fujifilm Middle East & Africa, alongside senior members of its Medical Systems Division leadership team. The signing ceremony underscored the strategic importance of the collaboration and the shared vision of both organizations to elevate diagnostic excellence in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Mr. Abdul Latheef Uppala, Managing Director of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, stated: “We are proud to be associated with Fujifilm, a pioneer in imaging technology for decades. When it comes to innovation, Al Hilal Healthcare Group has always been at the forefront of introducing advanced solutions that elevate patient care. This partnership reinforces our commitment to bringing world-class diagnostic technologies to Bahrain.”

Dr. Sharath Chandran, Chief Executive Officer of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, added: “In a world that is rapidly advancing in technology, embracing Artificial Intelligence to deliver better clinical outcomes has always been central to our strategy. Al Hilal Healthcare Group has consistently led the way in adopting technology-enabled healthcare solutions, and this collaboration ensures that our patients benefit from the very latest advancements in medical imaging.”

Mr. Atsushi Tateishi, General Manager – Medical Division, Fujifilm Middle East & Africa, commented: “We are proud to expand our partnership with Badr Al Samaa Group through the deployment of advanced radiology solutions at Al Hilal Premier Hospital, Bahrain. The installation of our latest MRI, CT, and digital X-ray systems underscores our shared commitment to clinical excellence and innovation. These advanced medical imaging solutions will significantly enhance diagnostic capabilities and elevate the standard of patient care at Al Hilal Premier Hospital. Together, we aim to elevate diagnostic precision and deliver world-class, patient-centric care across the region.”

Mr. Mohamed Sokrab, Division Manager – Modality Solutions, Fujifilm Middle East & Africa, stated: “We thank Al Hilal Premier Hospital Bahrain – part of the Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals – for selecting our flagship Echelon Synergy 1.5T MRI and Supria Whole-Body CT systems. These AI-enabled, ultra-low-dose imaging solutions enhance clinical accuracy, workflow efficiency, and patient safety. Beyond technology, we are committed to supporting the hospital with comprehensive clinical education to ensure optimal utilization and sustained excellence.”

Al Hilal Premier Hospital, the Group’s 10th and newest branch, stands as a symbol of its strategic expansion and dedication to redefining healthcare excellence in Bahrain. The integration of Fujifilm’s advanced imaging technologies is expected to set a new benchmark in radiology services within the Kingdom and the wider GCC region. The agreement signed at World Health Expo Dubai 2026 underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to innovation, quality, and the advancement of patient-centered healthcare.