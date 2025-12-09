Al Hilal Healthcare and Lulu Bahrain host 200 Expectant Mothers at Ramli Mall Gathering

Al Hilal Healthcare Group, with Lulu Bahrain, organized Bahrain’s Largest Mother’s Cake Mixing Ceremony – Season 3, on December 5, 2025, at the Ramli Mall Food Court. The event, hosted by Al Hilal Healthcare and Lulu Bahrain, aimed to make the pregnancy journey even sweeter for expectant mothers. With over 200 pregnant participants, the cake mixing ceremony was a resounding success, surpassing the attendance of previous years.

The event kicked off with registration at 4:00 PM, followed by an engaging discussion with Tasma Yoga, where the instructor shared essential tips and demonstrated useful poses specifically beneficial for pregnant women.

This was followed by an interactive question-and-answer session, where the moms-to-be had the opportunity to directly engage with Al Hilal’s expert team of gynecologists. The expert Gynecologist team present from Al Hilal Healthcare included Dr. Maimoona Liaqat, Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynecology (Muharraq), along with specialists Dr. Aysha Sayed Kazi (Adliya), Dr. Safa Dab (Hamad Town), Dr. Nisha Parameswaran Nair (Hidd), Dr. Aysha Anjuna (Riffa), Dr. Radhika Telugu (Riffa), and Dr. Jasmine Sankaranarayanan (Salmabad).

Participants also enjoyed a fun photo booth to capture memories with their families, along with one-on-one consultations with the gynecology team.

The highlight of the evening was the grand cake mixing ceremony, where the moms-to-be mixed the ingredients for the largest cake in Bahrain.

The highlighted attendees from the event were Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, Mr. Shameem VA, General Manager of Lulu Hypermarket Ramli Mall, Mr. Asif Mohammed, Vice President – Business & Strategy of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, MR. Sahal Jamaludheen, Finance Manager at Al Hilal Healthcare, and Mr. Franco Francis, Branch Head of Al Hilal in Muharraq, along with the branches heads and a team of staff members from Al Hilal Healthcare Group.

In his address, Dr. Sharath Chandran expressed his excitement about the success of the event, saying,

​”It is amazing to see all these wonderful mums-to-be come together, we are grateful to our supporting partners who made this possible, especially Lulu Bahrain.”

The event concluded with a special tribute to the chef, followed by a series of exciting announcements and lucky draws. The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the three lucky winners who received free deliveries at Al Hilal Healthcare Group.