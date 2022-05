Listen to this article now

Al Hilal Healthcare group celebrated International Nurses Day on the 12th of May, 2022.

The nurses were gathered in the hospital’s main lobby and cut the cake. Each nurse was gifted with a rose and a Nurses Day Greetings.

Dr. Sharath Chandran (CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group), CA Sahal Jamaludheen (Finance Manager of Al Hilal Healthcare Group), and respective branch heads were part of the event in each branch.