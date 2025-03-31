Al Hilal Healthcare Group Celebrates Women’s Day

International Women’s Day serves as an important occasion to recognize and celebrate the vital contributions of women across all aspects of society. From their impactful roles in various professional fields to their continued efforts in building stronger communities, women play a pivotal part in shaping our world. Al Hilal Healthcare Group has always been dedicated to honoring the remarkable contributions of women, whether as staff doctors, nurses, or patients.

This year, Al Hilal Healthcare Group marked International Women’s Day on March 8, 2025, by hosting a special event at Oasis Mall in Al-Juffair. The event saw more than 150 women participating in a day filled with informative sessions on health, wellness, and everyday life tips, alongside engaging activities, health advice, and exciting gifts. The celebration was a resounding success, highlighting Al Hilal’s ongoing commitment to supporting and recognizing the women in their community.

The event’s success was made possible thanks to its esteemed sponsors, including The Great Kabab Factory (food partners), Tasmyoga, LIVE FM 107.2 (radio partners), Ramee Grand Hotel, Tiah Academy, Asghar Ali Perfumes, Cake Boutiques, Pro Wings Sanitary Pads, Jozz Salon & Spa, and Lifestyle.

The event was hosted by LIVE FM 107.2 RJs. Dr. Mariam Al-Dhahin, Member of Parliament for the Southern Governorate, was the esteemed guest of honor at the event. She congratulated Al Hilal Healthcare and Oasis Mall for the success of the celebration and expressed her gratitude for being part of such an empowering occasion. She emphasized that it was an honor to participate in events where women come together to support and uplift one another.

The event featured a variety of engaging and interactive sessions, starting with health and wellness exercises and tips led by Arpita from Tasmyoga. Lifestyle also hosted a makeup tutorial session where women gained new skills to enhance their beauty routines. For self-care, free spa and nail painting services from Jozz Salon were highly popular, offering participants a chance to relax and pamper themselves. The LIVE FM 107.2 team entertained attendees with fun games, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the event. Participants were delighted with the many gifts given through trivia and raffle draws, adding an extra layer of excitement to the celebration.

Al Hilal Healthcare Group showcased their team of female specialist doctors from various fields at the event. Among the esteemed professionals were Dr. Krishna, Specialist Gynecologist from Al Hilal Adliya; Dr. Bindya, General Dentist from Al Hilal Adliya; Dr. Evangeline, Consultant Dermatologist from Al Hilal Adliya; Dr. Milta, Specialist Pulmonologist from Al Hilal Adliya; Dr. Shabeena, Specialist Urologist from Al Hilal Muharraq; Dr. Maimoona, Consultant Gynecologist from Al Hilal Muharraq; Dr. Nusrat, Specialist General Surgeon from Al Hilal Muharraq; Dr. Pragyee, Specialist Pediatrician from Al Hilal Muharraq; and Dietitian Sherin. These experts shared valuable insights from their respective fields, provided essential health tips, and answered questions from participants, making the event even more informative and engaging.

The event also featured exciting grand raffle draws, with incredible prizes, including a complimentary stay at Ramee Grand, gift hampers from Lifestyle, free body laser sessions from Al Hilal, professional women’s courses by TIAH Bahrain, and Iftar vouchers from both Ramee Grand and The Great Kabab Factory.

Additionally, all participants received generous goodie bags, which included a voucher worth 100BD for a body checkup, hydrated water from Pacori Sweat, sanitary pads from Pro Wings, perfume by Asghar Ali, and discounted vouchers from all event sponsors. To top it off, guests enjoyed a delicious snack box provided by The Great Kabab Factory.

The Marketing Manager of Al Rashid Group, Mr. Vivek, along with the Vice President of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, Mr. Asif Mohammad, Regional Marketing Head Mrs. Madiha Habib, and Digital Marketing Head & Media Mrs. Anam Bachlani, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all the participants and sponsors. The team reaffirmed Al Hilal Healthcare Group’s ongoing commitment to supporting and empowering women through health-focused events and initiatives that aim to enhance their role in society.