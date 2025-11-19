Al Hilal Healthcare Group Hosts ‘Defeat Diabetes’ Diabetes Season 4

Al Hilal Healthcare Group has once again organized a highly successful event in support of World Diabetes Day. The fourth season of the ‘Defeat Diabetes Walkathon’ took place on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Dohat Arad Park, in collaboration with Solidarity Bahrain.

This year’s walkathon was the largest yet, attracting more than 3,000 participants, double the number from last year, who came together to raise awareness about diabetes and promote healthy living.

The event started at 7:00 AM with an energetic 30-minute aerobics session led by the Fitness First team, which set the tone for the walk that followed. Participants covered a distance of 3 kilometers through the park, donning Al Hilal-branded t-shirts and caps as they showed their commitment to the cause. The walkathon was held under the slogan “Together Let’s Defeat Diabetes,” emphasizing the importance of community action and healthy lifestyle choices.

The walkathon was flagged off by Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, followed by His Excellency Gines Jaime Ricardo Gallaga, Ambassador-designate of the Embassy of the Philippines in Bahrain. They were joined by Mr. Jai Prakash, Deputy General Manager of Solidarity Bahrain; Mr. Asif Mohammad, Vice President of Strategy & Business at Al Hilal Healthcare Group; Mr. Sahal Jamaluddin, Finance Manager at Al Hilal Healthcare Group; along with the senior management team, branch heads, and staff of Al Hilal Healthcare Group.

Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, expressed his gratitude to all attendees, stating, “It’s heartening to see so many people come together for such an important cause. Our mission is to raise awareness about diabetes and the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle. We are proud to have such an enthusiastic response from the community, and Al Hilal Healthcare will continue to support and organize events like this in the future to help combat diabetes.

Mr. Jai Prakash, Deputy General Manager of Solidarity Bahrain, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It is a privilege to once again join forces with Al Hilal in support of such an important cause. The remarkable turnout this year is a clear indication of the growing awareness around diabetes. I am confident that events like this will inspire more people in Bahrain to adopt healthier lifestyles and take proactive steps towards managing their health.

This year’s walkathon surpassed all expectations, with participants ranging from families and fitness enthusiasts to health advocates, all united in their commitment to spreading awareness about diabetes. Upon completing the 3-kilometer walk, participants received certificates of participation, complimentary full-body checkup coupons worth 100 BD, and snacks, reinforcing the event’s focus on health and wellness.