Al-Hilal Healthcare Group launches Al-Hilal CARES

It is a model which intends to support the needy people across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Al Hilal considers this as its social responsibility to help needy people in these difficult times due to the global pandemic that has influenced all sections of the society.

The notion behind Al-Hilal CARES is to become a helping hand for the destitute people in the community. Several kits containing basic grocery items are being distributed to the relevant families who have been affected financially by the economic slowdown. Also, this initiative is not limited to any particular community or nationality. These kits are distributed to all kind of groups and communities on the basis on their needs.

Dr Sharath Chandran, Chief Executive Officer of Al Hilal Healthcare group said that “It is indeed a difficult situation for all of us and as a health care provider, it is our core responsibility to keep serving the communities in one way or other. We believe that we are privileged to have taken up this noble cause through Al-Hilal CARES. We have always been at the forefront to address a lot of Medical conditions through community engagement in the past. But the present scenario needs a different approach. That has led to the birth of Al Hilal CARES”.

Business Head Mr Asif Mohammad mentioned that: “It is an initial step of the model and Al Hilal will be initiating more charitable activities under Al-Hilal CARES in future considering it as our social responsibility”. A new team is being set up to manage this activities and make sure that the needs gets benefited out of this programme. As an initial step, the newly formed team distributed Grocery kits to families in Isa Town, A’ali, Gudaibiya, Muharraq and Hidd.