Al Hilal Healthcare Group organizes Blood Donation Campaign

Al Hilal Healthcare Group, in collaboration with Al Na’eem Charitable Society, successfully concluded its 26th annual Imam Hussain (AS) Blood Donation Campaign on July 15th and 16th. The campaign, held at the newly opened ninth branch of Al Hilal Healthcare Group in Manama Central, witnessed an overwhelming response from donors.

A total of 606 blood bags were collected over the two days, surpassing previous years and bringing the campaign’s total to over 16,000 blood bags since its inception. This achievement underscores the generosity and compassion of the Bahraini community.

The campaign was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including Dr. Mohammed Abdul Majeed Al Awadhi, Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, and Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group.

Dr. Fadel Al Nashi, head of the organizing committee, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health, Al Hilal Healthcare Group, and all donors for their invaluable contributions. He emphasized the campaign’s role in promoting the spirit of giving and helping those in need.

Al Hilal Healthcare Group extended its appreciation to the donors for their selfless act, emphasizing the positive impact their blood donations will have on countless lives.