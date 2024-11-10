Al Hilal Healthcare Group’s ‘Defeat Diabetes’ Walkathon Breaks Records

- Advertisement -

Al Hilal Healthcare Group, a leader in corporate social responsibility, has once again organized a highly successful event in support of Diabetes Awareness Month. The third season of the ‘Defeat Diabetes Walkathon’ took place on Friday, November 8, 2024, at Dohat Arad Park, under the patronage of the General Sports Authority and in collaboration with Solidarity Bahrain. This year’s walkathon was the largest yet, attracting more than 3,000 participants—double the number from last year—who came together to raise awareness about diabetes and promote healthy living.

The event started at 7:30 AM with an energetic 45-minute aerobics session led by the Fitness Firts team, which set the tone for the walk that followed. Participants covered a distance of 3 kilometers through the park, donning Al Hilal-branded t-shirts and caps as they showed their commitment to the cause. The walkathon was held under the slogan “Together Let’s Defeat Diabetes,” emphasizing the importance of community action and healthy lifestyle choices.

The walkathon was flagged off by Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, alongside other distinguished guests, including Mr. Jai Prakash, General Manager of Solidarity Bahrain; Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, Ambassador of the Philippines to Bahrain; and a host of other key figures, including Mr. Ahmed Al Moqahwi, Municipality Member of Muharraq Governorate; Mr. Asif Mohammad, Vice President of Al Hilal Healthcare Group; and Mr. Franco Francis, Branch Head of Al Hilal Hospital, Muharraq. The event also received significant backing from sponsors including Mega Mart, Amakin, Octopus, Fitness First, Gulf Good News, Radio Mirchi and others.

Dr. Sharath Chandran CEO of Al hilal healthcare group expressed his gratitude to all attendees, stating, “It’s heartening to see so many people come together for such an important cause. Our mission is to raise awareness about diabetes and the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle. We are proud to have such an enthusiastic response from the community, and Al Hilal Healthcare will continue to support and organize events like this in the future to help combat diabetes.”

Mr. Jai Prakash, General Manager of Solidarity Bahrain, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It is a privilege to once again join forces with Al Hilal in support of such an important cause. The remarkable turnout this year is a clear indication of the growing awareness around diabetes. I am confident that events like this will inspire more people in Bahrain to adopt healthier lifestyles and take proactive steps towards managing their health.”

Mr. Ahmed Al Moqahwi, Municipality Member of Muharraq Governorate, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Al Hilal Healthcare Group for organizing such impactful sporting events for the people of Bahrain. These initiatives not only promote better health but also encourage greater participation in sports and physical activity across the community.”

This year’s walkathon surpassed all expectations, with participants ranging from families and fitness enthusiasts to health advocates, all united in their commitment to spreading awareness about diabetes. Upon completing the 3-kilometer walk, participants received certificates of participation, complimentary full-body checkup coupons worth 100 BD, and snacks, reinforcing the event’s focus on health and wellness.

Building on the success of the walkathon, Al Hilal Healthcare Group will host the ‘Defeat Diabetes Cyclothon Season 3’ on November 29, 2024, at Zallaq Beach. This event will further contribute to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s growing efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and diabetes prevention.