Al Hilal Healthcare Hosts Iftar Event

The holy month of Ramadan is a season of spiritual reflection, harmony, and cherishing the values of compassion. On this occasion, Al Hilal Healthcare Group, the largest private healthcare group in the Kingdom of Bahrain, organized one of the largest Iftars in the Kingdom on March 13, 2025, at the parking lot of Al Hilal recent Branch in Manama Central near Manama bus stop. This year, more than 1,600 people attended the Iftar, reflecting the success of the event and the high level of community participation. The grand Iftar was attended by ambassadors from various diplomatic missions, members of the Royal Parliament, the Board of Directors of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, respected members of the media, employees, and valuable clients.

The event was attended by the Managing Directors of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, Dr. P.A. Mohammed and Mr. Abdul Latheef, along with the Senior Leadership, Management, and Marketing Teams of Al Hilal Healthcare Group. The occasion was also graced by distinguished guests from various fields. Among the notable attendees were ambassadors and embassy representatives, including HE Shazryll Zahiran (Ambassador of Malaysia), HE MD. Rais Hassan Sarower NDC (Ambassador of Bangladesh), HE Saqib Rauf (Ambassador of Pakistan), HE Anne Jalando-on Louis (Ambassador of the Philippines), HE Shiferaw G. Jena (Ambassador of Ethiopia), Mr. Gustavo Campelo (Ambassador Counselor, Embassy of Brazil), Mr. Muhammad Aneel Zafar (Deputy Head of the Pakistani Mission), Mr. Ravi Kumar Jain (First Secretary at the Embassy of India), Mrs.Madhuka Harshani Silva (Chargé d’Affaires Embassy of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka), Mr. Manachai Wattanawongsart (Minister of Council, Thai Embassy), Mr. Ahmed J. Al-Haiki (Undersecretary for Ministry of Labor ), Mr. Yusuf Yaqub Lori (Director of Information and Follow-up at the Capital Governorate), Ahmed Mohd Almugahwi (Member of Muharraq Municipality Council), Dr. Sharath Chandran (CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group), Asif Mohammed (Vice President of Al Hilal Healthcare), CA Sahal Jamaludheen (Finance Manager of Al Hilal Healthcare Group), Dr. Amer Al-Derazi (President of the Bahrain Medical Society), Mr. Jai Prakash (Deputy General Manager | Business Development, Solidarity Insurance, Bahrain) along with other esteemed guests.

The Directors of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, Dr. P.A. Mohamed and Mr. Abdul Latif, expressed their gratitude and appreciation to all the ambassadors and other attendees during this occasion, emphasizing the importance of preserving these customs and traditions that reflect community bonds. They noted that such events are an integral part of the Group’s vision to strengthen ties between individuals and the community, creating an atmosphere of cooperation and harmony.

After the Iftar, a small Gergauan event was held for the children, which added a touch of happiness and fun. This activity, which is part of the cultural heritage, contributed to enhancing the spirit of participation and celebration among everyone. Additionally, goodie bags were distributed to all the children, further adding to the festive atmosphere and making the occasion even more special for the little ones.

In conclusion, Al Hilal’s 2025 Iftar event not only celebrated the spirit of Ramadan but also reinforced the values of unity, diversity, and inclusion. It successfully brought together individuals from all cultures, fostering a sense of community and strengthening bonds among all participants. Al Hilal Healthcare Group remains committed to hosting such events in the future, with the hope that they continue to inspire collaboration, mutual respect, and lasting relationships that contribute to the growth and harmony of society.