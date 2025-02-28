Al Hilal Healthcare inaugurated the Mechanics Wellness Clinic

Castrol Magnatec Bahrain, under the leadership of Al Kuwaiti, in collaboration with Al Hilal Healthcare, recently inaugurated the “Mechanics Wellness Clinic” in various locations, including garages, workshops, and Castrol outlets across Bahrain.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Al Kuwaiti Castrol outlet in Muharraq. The event was flagged off by Al Kuwaiti directors Fawaz Al Kuwaiti and Ali Yousuf Al Kuwaiti, Al Kuwaiti General Manager Rajesh Nambiar, Al Hilal CEO Dr. Sharath Chandran, and Al Hilal Vise President Asif Mohammed.

Through this campaign, thousands of workers in workshops will have their sugar and blood pressure levels checked and be provided with a Special Privilege card from Al Hilal Healthcare. The first privilege card for those who underwent the check-up was handed over by Dr. Sharath Chandran

The directors of Al Kuwaiti, Fawaz Al Kuwaiti and Ali Yousuf Al Kuwaiti, expressed their pleasure in organizing such a campaign in collaboration with a leading private hospital in Bahrain for Castrol employees and workshop workers. Al Hilal CEO Dr. Sharath and Al Hilal Vice President Asif also expressed their happiness in organizing such an event in collaboration with the world-renowned brand Castrol.

The campaign will continue over the next ten days at various Castrol outlets and workshops across Bahrain.