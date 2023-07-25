Al Hilal Healthcare and LULU Hypermarket Bahrain are celebrating a decade of partnership

- Advertisement -

Al Hilal Healthcare and Lulu Hypermarket celebrated their 10-year Partnership through which the leading health facility has been providing key medical services to the employees of the GCC’s largest retail chain. The services include regular medical assistance as well as per-employment services to LuLu employees.

The partnership has resulted in delivery of quality medical care for LuLu employees over half a million hospital visits annually to Al Hilal’s extensive network of 7 branches of hospitals and medical centers throughout Bahrain. During the pandemic, Lulu Hypermarket was the first private corporate organization to join hands with Al Hilal for its private quarantine services, which was the first Private quarantine facility in the Kingdom.

Al Hilal Healthcare and Lulu Hypermarket have done many collaborations; Ramadan Campaign is the latest example of it, where Al Hilal provided 50,000 BD worth of Free medical checkup vouchers for the customers of Lulu.

Lulu Group Director, Mr. Juzer Rupawala congratulated Al hilal group on the well-calibrated investment in medicare in the kingdom and said he look forward to more years of continued collaboration.

As the years have passed, the Partnership has grown strong.

Dr. Sharath Chandran – CEO of Al Hilal Health Care Group, Recognized and valued the Partnership with LULU Hypermarket.

He also mentioned that:

“When we recall the last ten years, it is an incredible journey that Al hilal healthcare group and LuLu Hypermarket Bahrain have shared. It feels outstanding to have a brand like LuLu as our partner for so long, and we feel privileged to serve their employees with the best possible services we can and will continue to do so. I would like to congratulate the Leadership team at LuLu for being proactive in providing continued medical care to all its employees. “