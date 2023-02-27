Al Hilal Healthcare Organized a Cardiac Camp in Association with The Bahrain Keraleeya Samajam

- Advertisement -

Al Hilal, the health care group, organized Mega Cardiac Camp at Bahrain Keraleeya Samajam on Friday, 24 Feb 2023. More than 250 people participated in the event.

This event aimed to spread awareness about cardiac health and diagnose cardiac diseases at an early stage. Bahrain Keraleeya Samajam had organized this cardiac camp in association with Al Hilal Healthcare Group. Mr. P V Radhakrishna Pillai – President BKS, and Mr. Shri Ravi Shanker Shukla (Second Secretary, Indian Embassy) and Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group were the chief guests at the event.

“When BKS approached us about having a cardiac screening camp, we were pleased to support this social cause. With the alarming rise of deaths in the Kingdom due to cardiac ailments, it’s imperative to get a robust community-level screening program planned. Al Hilal is always committed to influencing positively with such activities; today, we screened more than 250 adults with an ECG test; it’s an excellent initial step in the long run” Said Dr Sharath Chandran, CEO of AL Hilal Hospital & Medical centers.

Al Hilal Healthcare Group offered Free Consultations with Experienced Doctors,

Dr. Santosh Mysore, Consultant cardiologist, and Dr. Muzafar Ali, Consultant cardiologist. Dr. Kishore, Specialist in internal medicine, and Dr.Rajneesh, Specialist in internal medicine were the team of Doctors from AL Hilal.

Mini Comprehensive tests, including Blood Pressure, Sugar were done at the camp along with 50% discounts on Echo and TMT for all the participants.