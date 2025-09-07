Al Hilal Healthcare, Philippine Embassy Partner for “Kabayan” Card

Al Hilal Healthcare Group, under the leadership of Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO, Mr. Asif, Vice President of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, and the Al Hilal Healthcare Group Marketing Team, officially launched the Kabayan Privilege Card, a special initiative dedicated to the Filipino community in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The launch, held at Al Hilal Medical Center – Salmabad Branch, was organized in collaboration with the Philippine Embassy in Bahrain and took place on Friday, 22 August 2025.

The event was attended by H.E. Anne Jalando-on Louis, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Welfare Officer Juvilyn Anns Gumbay, alongside senior officials, community representatives, and members of the Filipino community.

During the event, Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, expressed his sincere thanks to the Philippine Embassy for their continued support and collaboration, emphasizing the importance of the partnership in serving the Filipino community in Bahrain. In response, Ambassador Anne Jalando-on Louis expressed her appreciation to Al Hilal Healthcare Group for their dedication and commitment, highlighting the value of ongoing collaboration in providing quality healthcare services to the community.

The launch also included a free medical camp for participants, and goodie bags were distributed to all attendees, adding an extra touch of care and engagement for the community members who joined the event.

The Kabayan Privilege Card is designed exclusively for Filipinos living in Bahrain, offering a wide range of healthcare benefits and special privileges across all Al Hilal Healthcare Group facilities in the Kingdom. Cardholders can enjoy a complimentary consultation with any specialty doctor once a year, access Vitamin D tests at a very special reduced rate with no limit on the number of tests, and benefit from a free Mini Body Checkup every three months. This checkup includes blood pressure, blood sugar, kidney and liver screening, BMI, cholesterol, uric acid, and a doctor’s consultation. In addition, members receive exclusive discounts across a wide range of services including general practice, pediatrics, family medicine, dental and orthodontics, ENT, internal medicine, urology, dermatology, neurology, orthopedics, laboratory tests, surgeries and procedures, radiology, gynecology, optical products, cosmetology including laser and cosmetic treatments, as well as advanced imaging such as MRI and CT.

This card marks a significant milestone in promoting healthcare accessibility and awareness among Filipino nationals in Bahrain, reinforcing the commitment of both Al Hilal Healthcare Group and the Philippine Embassy in fostering the well-being of the community.