Al Hilal Hospital and Sri Lankan Embassy Collaborate for Breast Cancer Awareness Event

Al Hilal Hospital, in association with the Embassy of Sri Lanka, successfully organized a Breast Cancer Awareness event.

The event had the participation of more than 50 Sri Lankans, demonstrating a strong community commitment to health education and preventive care.

Dr. Nusrat Jabeen (Female General Surgeon at Al Hilal Hospital Muharraq) conducted an awareness session, providing essential information on breast cancer, including methods of self-examination and offering personal consultations to the attendees.

The event commenced with a welcome speech by Mr. Franco Francis, Branch Head of Al Hilal Hospital Muharraq.

Dr. Shifaat Sheriff, General Physician at the Manama Branch, conducted Question and Answer session and cleared all the questions the audience had regarding breast cancer.

The highlight of the event was the presence of the Guest of Honor, Ambassador Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Bahrain H.M.G.R.R.K. Wijeratne Mendis.

The event was also graced by the presence of Ms. Madhuka Harshani Silva, Minister Counsellor.

Al Hilal healthcare group continues to do such community engagement and is grateful to be able to provide quality healthcare support and awareness about health to each and every community in the kindgom of Bahrain.